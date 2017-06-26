Trump and Modi exchange hugs, herald ...

Trump and Modi exchange hugs, herald stronger US-India ties

Penticton Herald

Hugging outside the White House Monday, President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded an increasingly close strategic partnership as the U.S. branded a top militant from neighbouring Pakistan as a "global terrorist." Trump declared he was "true friend" of India and said relations between the two largest democracies have never been better.

