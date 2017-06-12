Tropical Storm Calvin makes landfall ...

Tropical Storm Calvin makes landfall in Mexico

Tropical Storm Calvin formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean and lashed parts of southern Mexico with rains and high winds in a coastal stretch that is home to beach communities popular with tourists. An evening bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Calvin was making landfall on the coast of Oaxaca state.

Chicago, IL

