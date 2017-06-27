Top Vatican cardinal will return to fight Australia sex charges - church
Pope Francis' financial adviser is being charged in Australia with multiple counts of historical sexual assault, in a stunning move certain to rock the highest levels of the Holy See. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/top-vatican-cardinal-will-return-to-fight-australia-sex-charges-church-35877035.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35877034.ece/86455/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-a82efef0-ddfe-46e0-bb1e-e09b9332b188_I1.jpg Pope Francis' financial adviser is being charged in Australia with multiple counts of historical sexual assault, in a stunning move certain to rock the highest levels of the Holy See.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
