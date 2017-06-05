Today on the campaign trail: May gets...

Today on the campaign trail: May gets support as Corbyn misses Jon Snow

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

For Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow, who chased the leaders of the main parties around the UK but didn't manage to secure an interview with Jeremy Corbyn. The chase included visiting Aberdeen, Colwyn Bay and Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... 6 min Guy from Latonia 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 22 min Mrs Sunny 516,232
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 24 min Denizen_Kate 39
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr DENG 121,930
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore 6 hr No doubt 1
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? 7 hr yehoshooah adam 1
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... 8 hr BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC