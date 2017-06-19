Thousands stretch and pose for International Yoga Day
Yoga practitioners have taken a relaxing break to bend, twist and pose for the annual international event celebrating the practice, especially in the country where it began. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 50,000 students and other residents for a mass yoga session in the pouring rain in the northern city of Lucknow to mark International Yoga Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Faith
|516,953
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|16 min
|Science
|93
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|30 min
|Katrina
|272
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|3 hr
|Science
|21
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|3 hr
|Rolando
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|3 hr
|Curteese
|4
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|29
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC