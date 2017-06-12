Theresa May visits Grenfell Tower fire victims in hospital as resident confronts Leadsom
Prime Minister Theresa May has visited survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in hospital, as allies defended her against claims that she was failing to engage with those affected by the tragedy. Mrs May spent almost an hour speaking to patients and staff at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Friday, a day after visiting the scene of the blaze in west London to talk to firefighters, police and other emergency workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|22 min
|Katrina
|209
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Princess Diana is seen on a shoot in candid photos
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|2 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|chazmo
|516,633
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|4 hr
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC