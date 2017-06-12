Theresa May to meet N Ireland political parties amid concerns over deal with DUP
Theresa May is to hold talks with the Northern Ireland political parties amid warnings an expected deal with the Democratic Unionists to prop up her minority government will undermine the peace process. The Prime Minister will meet separately with representatives of Sinn Fein, the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance Party - as well as the DUP - in Downing Street in an attempt to allay growing concerns.
