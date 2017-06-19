Theresa May pledges - humility and re...

Theresa May pledges - humility and resolve' ahead of Queen's Speech programme

Theresa May has promised to work with "humility and resolve" as she prepares to set out her legislative programme for the next two years in a Queen's Speech expected to be dominated by Brexit. The programme set out by the Queen at Wednesday's State Opening of Parliament will feature "a number of bills" geared towards making a success of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, the Prime Minister said.

