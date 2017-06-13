Theresa May completing Cabinet after election disappointment leaves PM weaker
Theresa May was attempting to shore up her position in Number 10 by completing her Cabinet after a humiliating showing in the General Election left her authority as Prime Minister weakened. Mrs May had limited room for manoeuvre after her presidential-style campaign saw the Tories shed seats and fall eight MPs short of a Commons majority.
