The victims of the London terror attack
A Londoner, a Canadian woman, an Australian nurse and a French national were among the seven people killed in Saturday night's attack in the capital. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joins London Ambulance workers in observing a minute's silence at London Ambulance Service HQ at Waterloo James McMullan , 32, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy And Banker pub and his sister said police have told her his bank card was found on a body at the scene of the attack.
