The shocks and upheavals on election ...

The shocks and upheavals on election night

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Barely an hour after the last Britons cast their votes in the 2017 General Election, the first constituencies began sharing their secrets. The exit poll itself sent tremors around the political echo chambers, contrasting with the early predictions that Theresa May would find herself with a reasonable enough majority to form a government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min chazmo 516,200
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... 1 hr Wondering 7
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 2 hr yehoshooah adam 5
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 2 hr WHITE DOPERS GO HOME 3
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... 3 hr mombach 5 column 2
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 3 hr Dances with Mullahs 225
News Haitians, Central Americans unite to fight depo... 4 hr spytheweb 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC