The Latest: UAE, Egypt cut diplomatic...

The Latest: UAE, Egypt cut diplomatic ties to Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation. The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf's Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar's state-run news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... 1 hr Grand Salami Spea... 1
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... 1 hr Grand Salami Spea... 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr chazmo 515,902
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 4 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 5 hr too much 221
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June 7 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... 7 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC