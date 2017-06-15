The Latest: Turkish president slams US charges for guards

The Latest on the U.S. decision to charge Turkish security agents over melee in Washington : Turkey's president has slammed the U.S. decision to arrest a dozen of his security guards and two others accused of taking part in a violent attack on protesters during his official visit to Washington, D.C., last month. Speaking at a dinner to break the Ramadan fast in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked, "what kind of a law is this?" Relations were severely strained even before the incident, which came as Erdogan arrived May 16 at the Turkish ambassador's residence after a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

