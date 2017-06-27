Tesco axes 1,200 jobs at head office

Tesco axes 1,200 jobs at head office

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

The supermarket giant informed affected staff on Wednesday morning about the cull, which amounts to 25% of employees at offices in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Tesco is in the midst of a turnaround plan under chief executive Dave Lewis and last week said 1,100 jobs would be axed after confirming plans to shut its call centre in Cardiff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min MohamedMezimez 517,126
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 39 min Lawrence Wolf 21
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub 53 min Rick Santpornum 5
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 59 min Sorrow 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Concerned White ... 335
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... 2 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 3 hr Brendatucker 232
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC