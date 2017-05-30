Teenager dies after being shot in Liverpool
Merseyside Police said armed officers and the ambulance service were called after the injured teenager was found on Tagus Road, at the rear of Lodge Lane, Toxteth, at about 8.30pm on Friday. Chief Inspector Keith McLachlan said: "Our investigation is in its early stages but I would urge anyone who saw the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area just before 8.30pm to contact us immediately.
