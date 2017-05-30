Taxi driver saved life of student nurse in path of terrorist
A student nurse who escaped the London Bridge terror attack has said she wants to find the taxi driver who saved her life. Rhiannon Owen was on Borough High Street at a cash machine when a passing taxi driver shouted for her to run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Kaybob
|515,907
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|12
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|1 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|1 hr
|spocko
|220
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|2 hr
|King of Kapyon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC