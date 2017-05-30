Taxi driver saved life of student nur...

Taxi driver saved life of student nurse in path of terrorist

Read more: Bury Times

A student nurse who escaped the London Bridge terror attack has said she wants to find the taxi driver who saved her life. Rhiannon Owen was on Borough High Street at a cash machine when a passing taxi driver shouted for her to run.

Chicago, IL

