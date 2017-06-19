Survivors of Grenfell Tower blaze to be rehoused in upmarket neighbourhood
Grenfell Tower fire survivors are to be rehomed in a housing development where prices start at almost A 1.6 million, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has announced. Some 68 one-, two- and three-bedroom "social housing" flats have been bought at the Kensington Row development in upmarket High Street Kensington, a week on from the disaster which left at least 79 dead.
