Supreme Court opens proceedings in Ed...

Supreme Court opens proceedings in Edinburgh in first session outside London

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

A "historic" moment in the UK's judicial system has been marked as the highest court in the land launched proceedings in Scotland - the first time ever outside of London. The Supreme Court is hearing several appeals in Edinburgh over four days with several justices travelling north for the sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Raz 516,377
News Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with... 8 min Big Boob Babe 24
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 19 min Rainbow Kid 5
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 1 hr kauna 12
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Tm Cln 103
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 2 hr Just Slim 276,632
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... 2 hr Tape Worm 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC