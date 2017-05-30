Sturgeon to use - Nicolopter' to drop...

Sturgeon to use - Nicolopter' to drop in on constituencies

Nicola Sturgeon will take to the skies in the final weekend of election campaigning, with the SNP leader to visit six separate constituencies over the course of Saturday. Ms Sturgeon will use a branded helicopter - dubbed the 'Nicolopter' - to travel between key constituencies ahead of the June 8 General Election.

