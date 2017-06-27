Stormont talks continue in last-ditch...

Stormont talks continue in last-ditch bid to settle powersharing deal

Negotiations to salvage powersharing in Northern Ireland are set to continue as parties mount a last-ditch effort to strike a deal ahead of Thursday's deadline. Talks extended late into Tuesday night at Stormont Castle in Belfast, as they did on Monday, but there was little sign of a breakthrough that would lead to the restoration of a devolved executive.



