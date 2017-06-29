Stars join Queen and Prince Harry to ...

Stars join Queen and Prince Harry to honour young leaders from Commonwealth

Read more: Western Telegraph

The Queen and Prince Harry hosted a star-studded awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace to celebrate young leaders from countries across the Commonwealth. Sir Mo Farah, former One Direction singer Liam Payne and Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson were among the guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards.

Chicago, IL

