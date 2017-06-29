Stars join Queen and Prince Harry to honour young leaders from Commonwealth
The Queen and Prince Harry hosted a star-studded awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace to celebrate young leaders from countries across the Commonwealth. Sir Mo Farah, former One Direction singer Liam Payne and Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson were among the guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|1 hr
|coast 2 coast
|1
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|2
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|4 hr
|fallen angel
|46
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|chazmo
|517,171
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|4 hr
|nemesis
|239
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|6 hr
|C Kersey
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC