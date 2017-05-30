Stabbings reported as police respond ...

Stabbings reported as police respond to three London incidents

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Hundreds of people are evacuated from #LondonBridge after unconfirmed accident brings more than 15 police cars and helicopters come to scene pic.twitter.com/IfQLMOXsR0 Nick Brandon of the BTP's force control room said he had received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Kaybob 515,839
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 6 hr texasmoveit 121,927
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 8 hr Erl 15
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 9 hr Chug Norris - LIB... 1
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 9 hr LYING LURCH PILASTER 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 11 hr Fuggs 36,911
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace 11 hr Tourist Trap 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC