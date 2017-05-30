Stabbings reported as police respond to three London incidents
Police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Hundreds of people are evacuated from #LondonBridge after unconfirmed accident brings more than 15 police cars and helicopters come to scene pic.twitter.com/IfQLMOXsR0 Nick Brandon of the BTP's force control room said he had received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Kaybob
|515,839
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|8 hr
|Erl
|15
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|9 hr
|Chug Norris - LIB...
|1
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|9 hr
|LYING LURCH PILASTER
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Fuggs
|36,911
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|11 hr
|Tourist Trap
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC