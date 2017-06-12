Sinn Fein and DUP agree powersharing ...

Sinn Fein and DUP agree powersharing deal can be done by end of June

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists both agree a deal to restore a powersharing administration in Northern Ireland can be done by the end of the month. But speaking in Dublin after a meeting with the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was down to Sinn Fein whether an agreement is reached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Eagle 12 - 516,644
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 1 hr RustyS 14
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... 2 hr Dahlonega resident 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Katrina 209
News Princess Diana is seen on a shoot in candid photos 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... 6 hr Aspirin Between M... 1
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest 8 hr loi 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC