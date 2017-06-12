Sinn Fein and DUP agree powersharing deal can be done by end of June
Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists both agree a deal to restore a powersharing administration in Northern Ireland can be done by the end of the month. But speaking in Dublin after a meeting with the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was down to Sinn Fein whether an agreement is reached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Eagle 12 -
|516,644
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|14
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|2 hr
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Katrina
|209
|Princess Diana is seen on a shoot in candid photos
|6 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|6 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|8 hr
|loi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC