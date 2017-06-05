Silent tribute to London terror victi...

Silent tribute to London terror victims before Harry's HIV charity polo match

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Prince Harry's charity fundraising polo match in Singapore has fallen silent in tribute to the victims of the London terrorist attack. Before the match began, the players and spectators observed a minute's silence in memory of the seven killed and dozens injured when pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before the attackers went on a stabbing rampage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Syriana 516,006
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... 5 hr Enough 8
News The Canada most people don't see 6 hr UK rule eh 2
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 6 hr UK rule eh 3
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 8 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 hr Into The Night 36,915
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 13 hr Wondering 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC