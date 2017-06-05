Silent tribute to London terror victims before Harry's HIV charity polo match
Prince Harry's charity fundraising polo match in Singapore has fallen silent in tribute to the victims of the London terrorist attack. Before the match began, the players and spectators observed a minute's silence in memory of the seven killed and dozens injured when pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before the attackers went on a stabbing rampage.
