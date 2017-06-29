Significant progress' made in Stormon...

Significant progress' made in Stormont powersharing talks

Read more: This Is Lancashire

Significant progress has been made in powersharing talks in Northern Ireland and a deal is "possible and achievable" on restoring devolution, the British and Irish governments have said. In a statement as the 4pm deadline for the talks looms, Secretary of State James Brokenshire and Dublin's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney gave no indication they would give the parties more time or that there would be a return to direct rule from London.

Chicago, IL

