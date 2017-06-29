Significant progress' made in Stormont powersharing talks
Significant progress has been made in powersharing talks in Northern Ireland and a deal is "possible and achievable" on restoring devolution, the British and Irish governments have said. In a statement as the 4pm deadline for the talks looms, Secretary of State James Brokenshire and Dublin's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney gave no indication they would give the parties more time or that there would be a return to direct rule from London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Aliroger1
|517,172
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|21 min
|Brendatucker
|237
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|30 min
|Suezanne
|9
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|48 min
|sweat
|3
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|347
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|36,958
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC