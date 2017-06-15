Seven killed in Kashmir cable car acc...

Seven killed in Kashmir cable car accident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Four Indian tourists and three local residents died when a cable car crashed down from a height of 30 metres in a tourist town in the Indian part of Kashmir. Four other people were injured in the accident in the resort town of Gulmarg, said senior police officer Imtiyaz Hussain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 7 min Ronald 140
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Ramzi 516,979
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 3 hr Subduction Zone 143
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 4 hr oxbow 12
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Tm Cln 314
News In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin... 10 hr Rossum 2
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... 11 hr Al Caplan 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,028,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC