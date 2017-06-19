Service of - hope and love' held in memory of teenage Manchester Arena victim

Hundreds of mourners gathered for a service of "hope and love" to remember 15-year-old Manchester Arena bombing victim Olivia Campbell-Hardy. The teenager was one of 22 people killed in the terror attack which happened after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22. Her funeral, described as a "service of celebration and thanksgiving" for her life, was held at The Parish Church of St Anne in Tottington, near Bury, on Tuesday afternoon.

