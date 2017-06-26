Senior GOP senator seeks 'path' for resolving Qatar crisis
An influential Republican senator says he'll withhold approval of U.S. weapons sales to several Middle Eastern allies until there is a clear path for settling a diplomatic crisis with Qatar . In a letter delivered Monday, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee tells Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that "recent disputes" among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council undermine efforts to combat the Islamic State and counter Iran.
