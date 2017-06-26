Senior GOP senator seeks 'path' for r...

Senior GOP senator seeks 'path' for resolving Qatar crisis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

An influential Republican senator says he'll withhold approval of U.S. weapons sales to several Middle Eastern allies until there is a clear path for settling a diplomatic crisis with Qatar . In a letter delivered Monday, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee tells Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that "recent disputes" among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council undermine efforts to combat the Islamic State and counter Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Kaybob 517,015
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 2 hr Eagle 12 - 169
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 4 hr Pope 4
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 4 hr Tex-Road Tripping 13
News Scattered thunderstorms hit Toronto, GTA 5 hr Wellington bad 2 1
News Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform co... 5 hr z sound different 2 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr WHAT 36,946
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC