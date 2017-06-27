Senators ask military to clarify US r...

Senators ask military to clarify US role in Yemen torture

Pressure mounted on the U.S. Defense Department on Friday after multiple U.S. senators called for investigations into reports that U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates who are accused of torturing detainees in Yemen. John McCain, Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the ranking Democrat, Jack Reed, called the reports "deeply disturbing."

