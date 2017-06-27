Senators ask military to clarify US role in Yemen torture
Pressure mounted on the U.S. Defense Department on Friday after multiple U.S. senators called for investigations into reports that U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates who are accused of torturing detainees in Yemen. John McCain, Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the ranking Democrat, Jack Reed, called the reports "deeply disturbing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|10 min
|Erl
|70
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|14 min
|ThomasA
|77
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|39 min
|Kaybob
|517,026
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Nemesis
|119
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|26
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|3 hr
|Affluent Hispanic
|15
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|3 hr
|wichita-rick
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC