Security tight as far-right protesters meet anti-fascist demonstrators

Far-right English Defence League demonstrators were met by anti-fascist groups amid a heavy police presence as they marched through central London. Around 50 EDL protesters made their way from a pub near Trafalgar Square to a rally on the Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

