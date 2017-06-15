Security tight as far-right protesters meet anti-fascist demonstrators
Far-right English Defence League demonstrators were met by anti-fascist groups amid a heavy police presence as they marched through central London. Around 50 EDL protesters made their way from a pub near Trafalgar Square to a rally on the Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon.
