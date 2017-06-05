Scottish Tory leader - given gay righ...

Scottish Tory leader - given gay rights pledge from PM over DUP tie-up'

11 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said she has received assurances from the Prime Minister over gay rights should the Tories do a deal with Democratic Unionist Party. Ms Davidson, who is gay, spoke out after Theresa May outlined a plan to seek a deal with the socially hardline party, which has 10 seats in the Commons, to prop up her minority administration.

Chicago, IL

