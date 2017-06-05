Scotland's party leaders clash in fin...

Scotland's party leaders clash in final TV debate of election campaign

Read more: Milford Mercury

Scotland's political leaders have clashed in the final TV debate of the election campaign, with party rivals going head to head less than 36 hours before polls open. Brexit and the SNP's plans for a "divisive" second independence featured in the early exchanges in STV's Scotland Debates programme.

Chicago, IL

