Saudi king's stunning royal decree
Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was promoted to next in line to the throne. Picture: Hasan Jamali/AP SAUDI Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, placing him firmly as first-in-line to the throne and removing the country's counter-terrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
