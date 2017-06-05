Sadiq Khan condemns London attackers' - poisonous ideology' after visiting scene
London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the terror attack as "cowardly and evil" after visiting the scene with Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Speaking from London Bridge he said he was "angry" the three knifemen were seeking to justify their actions using the faith he belonged to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Faith
|515,948
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|24 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|4
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|43 min
|white trash peg
|7
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|50 min
|Into The Night
|36,915
|The Canada most people don't see
|1 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|30
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|4 hr
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC