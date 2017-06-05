Sadiq Khan condemns London attackers'...

Sadiq Khan condemns London attackers' - poisonous ideology' after visiting scene

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the terror attack as "cowardly and evil" after visiting the scene with Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Speaking from London Bridge he said he was "angry" the three knifemen were seeking to justify their actions using the faith he belonged to.



