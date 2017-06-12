Russian opposition leader held as tens of thousands protest against corruption
Tens of thousands of protesters have held anti-corruption rallies across Russia in a new show of defiance by an opposition that the Kremlin had once dismissed as ineffectual and marginalised. Hundreds were arrested - including opposition leader and protest organiser Alexei Navalny, who was seized outside his Moscow residence while heading to the rally in the city centre.
