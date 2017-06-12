Russian opposition leader held as ten...

Russian opposition leader held as tens of thousands protest against corruption

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Tens of thousands of protesters have held anti-corruption rallies across Russia in a new show of defiance by an opposition that the Kremlin had once dismissed as ineffectual and marginalised. Hundreds were arrested - including opposition leader and protest organiser Alexei Navalny, who was seized outside his Moscow residence while heading to the rally in the city centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 31 min tired of being PC 13
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 51 min Mrs Sunny 516,440
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... 4 hr Birdzilla 7
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 5 hr David the idiot 10
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 hr Katrina 109
News Don't build that wall: German Chancellor Merkel... 7 hr DR XXX 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 7 hr NOM s Waffle House 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC