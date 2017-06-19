Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria
Two frigates and a submarine launched six cruise missiles at IS installations in Syria's Hama province, destroying command centres and ammunition depots, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the missiles were launched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Tamim bin Hamad
|517,045
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|26 min
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|nanoanomaly
|117
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|2 hr
|American_Infidel
|66
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|5 hr
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|5 hr
|June
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 hr
|RustyS
|296
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC