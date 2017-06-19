Russia fires missiles from Mediterran...

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Two frigates and a submarine launched six cruise missiles at IS installations in Syria's Hama province, destroying command centres and ammunition depots, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the missiles were launched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 14 min Tamim bin Hamad 517,045
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride 26 min Latter Day Taints 1
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr nanoanomaly 117
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 2 hr American_Infidel 66
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 5 hr Lying Loser David 5
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... 5 hr June 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr RustyS 296
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC