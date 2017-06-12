Restoring powersharing the priority a...

Restoring powersharing the priority as Brexit talks begin, says Irish minister

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

The start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels underline the urgent need to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland, Ireland's new foreign minister has said. As he travelled to Belfast to participate in negotiations for the first time, Simon Coveney pledged to "spare no effort" in the process to salvage the crisis-hit institutions at Stormont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... 18 min Jefferson 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min Tamim bin Hamad 516,809
News Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions ... 1 hr Imprtnrd 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr Tm Cln 242
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 3 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 7
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 3 hr CodeTalker 76
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) 4 hr Truth 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC