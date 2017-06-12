Queen attends memorial service for 18...

Queen attends memorial service for 18 children killed in school bombing

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have honoured the memory of 18 primary school children killed 100 years ago in a First World War bombing raid on London's East End. On June 13 1917, a daylight bomb from a German aircraft hit Upper North Street School in Poplar, killing the youngsters, most of whom were aged between four and six.

Chicago, IL

