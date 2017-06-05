Qatar leadership 'may change' amid di...

Qatar leadership 'may change' amid diplomatic crisis

An outspoken Emirati ruling family member has raised the prospect of Qatar's leadership changing amid a growing diplomatic crisis between it and other Arab nations attempting to isolate the energy-rich travel hub from the rest of the world. Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi's comments came as Emirati officials also announced those offering support to Qatar online could face years in prison and fines for offering sympathy to the country, suggesting the crisis will only intensify.

