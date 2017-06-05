Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rift
Qatar has begun shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf countries that have cut off sea routes to the tiny, energy-rich nation, the latest move by Doha to show it can survive a diplomatic dispute with its neighbours. Qatar's port authority published a video on Monday showing a container ship loaded down with cargo arriving at Doha's Hamad Port from Oman's port of Sohar to a water-cannon welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|18 min
|Faith
|516,344
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|50 min
|Finn
|4
|Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|7
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|1 hr
|pshun204
|2
|Police appeal for more victims of evil pensione...
|2 hr
|Jet Fuel
|1
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|2 hr
|disgusted
|4
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|8 hr
|Gayvid cookoo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC