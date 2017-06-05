Protester and guardsman killed as Ven...

Protester and guardsman killed as Venezuela unrest persists

17 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

Opposition protests in Venezuela have taken a deadly turn again after a teenager was killed at a march demanding an end to the government's push to rewrite the struggling nation's constitution. Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas at protesters a day after Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called for members of the military to refrain from excessive use of force.

Chicago, IL

