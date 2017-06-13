Princess Diana - recorded bulimia and...

Princess Diana - recorded bulimia and anxiety struggle over Charles relationship'

Diana, Princess of Wales recorded an account of her struggle with bulimia and anxiety over her relationship with Charles, it has been reported. Her struggle with the disorder began just days after the Prince of Wales proposed in February 1981, according to a transcript of tapes published by the Daily Mail.

