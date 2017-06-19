Prince Harry: No one in royal family wants to rise to throne
Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that no one in the royal family really wishes to rise to the throne - and that it is duty, rather than desire, that prompts them to continue serving the British people. In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Harry said the House of Windsor is "not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people."
