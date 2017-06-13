Polish police forcibly remove anti-Ka...

Polish police forcibly remove anti-Kaczynski protesters

Polish police forcibly remove protesters staging an anti-government demonstration in the center of Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 10, 2017. The demonstrators gathered in an attempt to block the movement of a group led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, commemorating the 2010 plane crash that killed Kaczynski's twin brother President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

Chicago, IL

