Polish police forcibly remove anti-Kaczynski protesters
Polish police forcibly remove protesters staging an anti-government demonstration in the center of Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 10, 2017. The demonstrators gathered in an attempt to block the movement of a group led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, commemorating the 2010 plane crash that killed Kaczynski's twin brother President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith
|516,290
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 min
|Tm Cln
|94
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|1 hr
|Ramadam a Ding-Dong
|5
|Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and...
|2 hr
|kauna
|2
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|4 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|6 hr
|Fit2Serve
|3
|Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a...
|9 hr
|POSTMORTEMEDIA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC