Policeman blinded in one eye by Londo...

Policeman blinded in one eye by London Bridge attackers fought off all three

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

A police officer has told how he fought off all three London Bridge attackers with just his baton after being blinded in one eye as they swiped at him with their knives. Wayne Marques, who has spoken publicly for the first time since the terror attack earlier this month, said he thought he was going to die after being stabbed multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 1 hr Geezer 9
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Nina 517,126
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... 3 hr C Kersey 2
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub 3 hr Rick Santpornum 5
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 4 hr Sorrow 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Concerned White ... 335
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC