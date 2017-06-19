Police officer beaten to death in Ind...

Police officer beaten to death in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A police officer in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city was beaten to death after he fired at a group of people who suspected him of spying on worshipers during the holiest night of the year for Muslims, police and witnesses said. The lynching occurred outside Jamia Masjid, the main mosque in Srinagar, late Thursday during the celebrations of Laylat al Qadr, or "Night of Power," which commemorates the night the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

