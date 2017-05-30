Police in Manila quiz taxi driver abo...

Police in Manila quiz taxi driver about casino attack suspect

7 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Police in the Philippines are questioning a taxi driver who may have details about the suspect in a casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the rampage early on Friday but authorities say it was a botched robbery by a single gunman with no links to terrorism.

Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Chicago, IL

