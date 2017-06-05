PM vows to - fight for Britain' in Br...

PM vows to - fight for Britain' in Brexit negotiations

Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Theresa May pledged to "fight for Britain" in Brexit talks and by resisting SNP pressure for a second independence referendum. The Prime Minister made the promise in a campaign speech in Edinburgh with just days to go before the General Election.

Chicago, IL

