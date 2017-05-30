PM condemned for failing to stand up for climate change deal as US pulls out
Theresa May has come under fire after she failed to join fellow European leaders in pledging to keep up the fight against climate change following Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Accord. In a phone call with the US president shortly after his White House announcement, Mrs May expressed her "disappointment" at the move and stressed the UK remains committed to the landmark 2015 agreement to curb carbon emissions.
