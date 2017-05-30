Philippines resort attack by one gunm...

Philippines resort attack by one gunman, no terror evidence say police

Manila police said a gunman who opened fire in a luxury resort is not believed to be part of a terror attack. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa, the head of the national police, said a security video indicated the motive might have been robbery.

